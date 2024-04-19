HTLF Bank Buys Shares of 43,449 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,419,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $174.00. 336,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,678. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

