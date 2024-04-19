Calamos Advisors LLC Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $234.37. 162,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,182. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

