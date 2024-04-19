Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

INSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut Inspired Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $233.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

