Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after purchasing an additional 662,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,241. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

View Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.