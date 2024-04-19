Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,225 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. 766,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,515. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.04.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.