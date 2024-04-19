JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

