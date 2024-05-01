Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTO. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

CTO opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,066.67%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

