Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

