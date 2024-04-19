Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Eric Allison Sells 2,467 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $11,446.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 392,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $91,147.10.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

