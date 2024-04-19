Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of AECOM worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AECOM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $93.29. 205,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

