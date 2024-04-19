JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 118,439 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 44,613 shares.The stock last traded at $85.63 and had previously closed at $85.41.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

