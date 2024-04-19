Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 3,595 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Enovis worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENOV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ENOV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.92. 70,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,443. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

