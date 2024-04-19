Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.70. 4,490,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 22,638,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

