Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.65 and last traded at $63.26. 614,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,759,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,653. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

