Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $210.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $241.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.47.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.