Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 140 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

