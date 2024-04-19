FFD Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
FFD Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. FFD Financial has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $36.00.
About FFD Financial
