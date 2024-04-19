Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.66 and last traded at $66.24. 1,320,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,492,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

