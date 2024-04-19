iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,278,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 6,865,362 shares.The stock last traded at $87.32 and had previously closed at $86.66.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.