iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,278,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 6,865,362 shares.The stock last traded at $87.32 and had previously closed at $86.66.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

