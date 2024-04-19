StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.