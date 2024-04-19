NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.37.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

