Ninety One UK Ltd Has $37.69 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,285 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after purchasing an additional 486,952 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

