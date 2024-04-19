1,065,758 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,065,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,026,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 25.6% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned 0.43% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,651,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 895.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 195,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

