Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. 3,078,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

