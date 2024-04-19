Oppenheimer Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $272.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $291.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

NYSE:EFX traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.16. The stock had a trading volume of 541,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

