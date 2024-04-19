4,632 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Financial Symmetry Inc

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,199,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 210,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 58,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.