4,632 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,199,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 210,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 58,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

