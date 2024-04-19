Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,666 shares of company stock worth $10,090,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

