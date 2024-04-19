Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 493.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 68,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.68.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

