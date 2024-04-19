Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Position Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 436,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,873. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Azenta

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.