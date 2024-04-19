Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Position Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
Azenta Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 436,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,873. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Azenta
Azenta Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azenta
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.