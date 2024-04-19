Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Raises Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.8434 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Shares of RNMBY opened at $107.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $121.85.

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

