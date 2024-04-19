Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Raises Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.8434 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.64.
Rheinmetall Price Performance
Shares of RNMBY opened at $107.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $121.85.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
