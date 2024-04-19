Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 260 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $538.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

