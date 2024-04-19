RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.47. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

