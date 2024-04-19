Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,816 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

