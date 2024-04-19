Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTNDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6065 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $66.60 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $70.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.