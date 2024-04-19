Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.09.

ALAB stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. Astera Labs has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

