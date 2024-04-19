Touchstar plc (LON:TST) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Touchstar’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Touchstar Stock Performance
LON:TST opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,093.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.75. Touchstar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.48).
