Touchstar plc (LON:TST) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Touchstar’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Touchstar Stock Performance

LON:TST opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,093.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.75. Touchstar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.48).

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

