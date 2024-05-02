Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 28,764 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,764 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,078,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AGNC Investment by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

