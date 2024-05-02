Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 240 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $295.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.