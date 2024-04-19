Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $173.99. 382,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

