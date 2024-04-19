Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,486,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.