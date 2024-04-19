Schear Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.97. 5,687,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,831,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

