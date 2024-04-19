Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period.

VCSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.45. 1,886,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,857. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

