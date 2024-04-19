JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,534. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

