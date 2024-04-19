Zacks Research Comments on The AES Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AES in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AES. UBS Group lowered their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

AES Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. AES has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AES by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AES by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

