Zhang Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. 280,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,999. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

