Zhang Financial LLC Buys 62,583 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 271.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,583 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,492. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $89.65.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

