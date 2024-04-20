Borealis Foods (BRLS) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Borealis Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.54 billion $686.90 million 6.60

Borealis Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 319 1292 1489 30 2.39

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Borealis Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Borealis Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Volatility & Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Borealis Foods competitors beat Borealis Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.