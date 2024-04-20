Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) PT at $81.17

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

