Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.94% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

