Comparing GATX (NYSE:GATX) and ALD (OTCMKTS:ALLDF)

ALD (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) and GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALD and GATX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GATX $1.41 billion 3.27 $259.20 million $7.15 18.18

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than ALD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.1% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of GATX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ALD and GATX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALD 0 0 0 0 N/A GATX 0 2 1 0 2.33

GATX has a consensus price target of $134.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than ALD.

Profitability

This table compares ALD and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALD N/A N/A N/A GATX 18.37% 11.81% 2.42%

Summary

GATX beats ALD on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALD

(Get Free Report)

ALD S.A. provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles. The company operates in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia. ALD S.A. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rueil-Malmaison, France. ALD S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Société Générale Société anonyme.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. It also offers maintenance services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling services. In addition, the company manufactures commercial aircraft jet engines and leases aircraft spare engines; and owns and manages tank containers that are leased to chemical, industrial gas, energy, food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical industries, and tank container operators, as well as provides tank container sourcing, remarketing, and inspection and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated a fleet of approximately 148,500 railcars; 493 four-axle and 30 six-axle locomotives; 399 aircraft spare engines; and 23,931 tank containers. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

